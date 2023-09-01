1 student dead, another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school

GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A student is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana, authorities said.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets it happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Sheriff Nat Williams said the alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, was arrested. Charges will be released at a later time, he said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, authorities said.

The school system has not commented on the shooting or said whether classes will resume as usual on Wednesday.

