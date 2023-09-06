On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

A female inmate dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a jail transport in Kentucky

The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 2:35 pm
< a min read
      

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A female jail inmate in Kentucky has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempted escape, according to authorities.

A news release Tuesday from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Brianna Hollon died on Aug. 31, two days after the Franklin County Regional Jail inmate leaped from the vehicle.

The Frankfort Police Department has said Hollon jumped out of the transport vehicle’s window. Jail deputies found Hollon before assisting police officers arrived, and she went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The coroner’s office determined the manner of death was an accident and the cause was multiple blunt force injuries.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Frankfort Police are conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the jail. They have not released additional details about the circumstances of the escape attempt.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|12 Mississippi Digital Government Summit
9|12 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories