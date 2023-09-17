A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after being shot in his patrol car

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after being transported to a hospital, Sheriff Robert Luna said in a press conference late Saturday night.

The preliminary investigation showed Clinkunbroomer was driving while on duty and fired upon around 6 p.m. He was found by an unidentified person Luna identified as a “good Samaritan” who called emergency services.

Luna said he believed the shooting was a “targeted attack” but the motive, and whether the deputy or the department in general was the target, was not yet known.

Every resource of the sheriff’s office would be brought to bear in the investigation and pursuit of the shooter, Luna said.

Clinkunbroomer was a third-generation officer who followed his grandfather and father into the sheriff’s office, Luna said.

The sheriff added that his office was working closely with representatives from the city of Palmdale, about 61 miles (98.1 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

“It is sickening, heartbreaking news,” Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents Palmdale, posted earlier in the evening on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

