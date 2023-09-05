Correction: Tropical Weather story

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — In a story published August 29, 2023, about Hurricane Idalia, The Associated Press erroneously reported Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The last such storm actually was Nora in 1997. The last tropical storm to first make landfall in Southern California occurred in 1939. Hilary and Nora both first reached land in Mexico.

