On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
U.S. News

Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 7:58 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 MAS Office Hours
9|21 Corporate Gray Virtual...
9|21 18th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories