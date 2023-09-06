On Air: Panel Discussions
Connecticut farm worker is paralyzed after being attacked by a bull

The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 11:48 am
HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A 59-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured after being attacked by a bull at the farm where he was working.

Family members told Hearst Connecticut Media that the bull attacked Randy Janquins on Friday at a farm in Harwinton, Connecticut, as he was putting several cows back into a barn after milking them.

“The bull was in heat because it’s their mating season at this time of year,” Ellen Hull, Janquins’ sister, told Hearst. “Randy basically was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Janquins, of Winsted, Connecticut, suffered a broken neck and is paralyzed from the waist down, Hull said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors fused vertebrae in his neck, she said.

Janquins told his sister he was lying in the farmer’s field for “quite some time” before someone found him.

