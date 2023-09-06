On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

ASHRAF KHALIL
September 6, 2023 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30.

In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with a “homicide offense.” Further details were not immediately available.

The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

The university sent out text messages warning anyone on campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|12 Mississippi Digital Government Summit
9|12 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories