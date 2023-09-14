On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
U.S. News

Indiana man charged with child neglect after 2-year-old finds gun on bed and shoots him in the back

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces felony charges after he was shot in the back by a 2-year-old boy who found the weapon on a bed, according to authorities.

Justin T. Wiley, 32, of Fort Wayne was charged this week with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a handgun. He is not legally allowed to carry a gun because of prior felony convictions, The Journal Gazette reported.

Fort Wayne police officers found Wiley on Sept. 9 suffering from a gunshot wound in his middle to upper back, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was shot in the home of a woman who has an active protection order against him. Wiley told police he put the gun on a bed before the 2-year-old boy grabbed it and pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

The woman told officers she heard the gunshot. Wiley then yelled, “He shot me.”

The child had injuries to his gunpowder-marked right pointer finger, including swelling and blistering, and he repeatedly said “owie” while looking at his finger, according to the affidavit.

Wiley was released on bond following his initial court appearance on Monday.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday at a phone number listed for Wiley seeking comment on the charges. Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|20 New York Digital Government Summit
9|20 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories