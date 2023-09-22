On Air: Leaders and Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
U.S. News

Lawmakers author proposal to try to cut food waste in half by 2030

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 11:57 am
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a proposal designed to cut food waste in half by 2030.

The lawmakers submitted their legislation on Thursday and said it would improve collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and regional waste prevention and food recovery organizations. The lawmakers said the proposal would also support new technological innovations and bolster the federal government’s approach to food waste.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York proposed the bill in the U.S. House, and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas did so in the U.S. Senate. Pingree said an estimated 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply is discarded every year, and that is both bad for the environment and a contributor to food insecurity.

Pingree said the proposal “would strengthen the federal government’s approach to food loss by tackling waste in every step of our food system – from prevention research and education to composting and donation programs.”

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

The proposal would also establish an Office of Food Loss and Waste within the USDA.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Join us at the Inaugural Kansas City...
9|28 FY24 Top 20 Federal Opportunities
9|28 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories