Man who was rescued after falling overboard from tanker has died

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 4:03 pm
BOSTON (AP) — A man who was rescued by the crew of a commercial fishing boat after he fell overboard from a tanker has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The crew of America pulled the man from the water Tuesday morning, and Boston Fire Department and Coast Guard personnel came aboard to assist as the boat headed to shore where an ambulance was waiting, officials said.

The District Attorney’s office had no further comment about the case.

The mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the man was swept overboard while a ladder was being lowered in anticipation of a Boston Harbor pilot coming aboard.

The search took place in pitch-dark conditions and rough seas near Boston Harbor, and the America found the crew member after being the first vessel on the scene, said Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

