On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police officer killed, another injured in car crash in Hartford

The Associated Press
September 7, 2023 9:29 am
< a min read
      

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer was killed and another was injured Wednesday night in a car crash in Connecticut’s capital city, authorities said.

Police said one person was in custody after the accident involving a police cruiser and another car just west of downtown Hartford. Officials have not said why the person was detained, what caused the accident or whether the officers were chasing the other car.

The injured officer was in stable but guarded condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

The police cruiser had extensive damage to the passenger side.

        Insight by Riverbed and Red River: In an exclusive ebook, learn how VA, IHS and DHA have begun modernization efforts that will break down silos and provide network visibility with the goal of improving patient care as well as providing better user experiences internally too.

Early Thursday morning, a procession of police transported the dead officer’s body from the hospital to the chief medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers or the person in custody.

Police officials were expected to release more details later Thursday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|13 2023 Survey Event | Incident Response
9|13 Join us at the Fifth Annual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories