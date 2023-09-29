On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
U.S. News

Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners

The Associated Press
September 29, 2023 10:46 am
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Powerball drawing Saturday night, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward $1 billion.

The estimated $925 million prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot, behind earlier Powerball and Mega Millions prizes that all topped $1 billion.

The prize has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game’s long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

The $925 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $432.4 million.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 Columbus Cybersecurity Conference
10|5 FOIA Automation
10|5 Alaska Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories