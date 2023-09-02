On Air: Federal News Network
U.S. News

Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another, police say

The Associated Press
September 2, 2023 12:19 am
PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A shooting during halftime of a high school football game Friday night in Louisiana left one teen dead and a man wounded, police said.

The shooting at Port Allen High School near Baton Rouge killed a 15-year-old boy, while a 28-year-old man suffered unknown injuries, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Landon Groger said, according to a WAFB-TV report.

A medical helicopter and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to hospitals, police said.

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting, Groger said.

The shooting happened during halftime of a game between Port Allen and Brusly High School. The remainder of the game was canceled, WAFB reported.

Port Allen is on the western shore of the Mississippi River across from Baton Rouge.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

