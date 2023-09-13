Teen driver accused of intentionally hitting three cyclists, killing one, in Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A teenage driver was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of intentionally striking three bicyclists, killing one, in a Southern California beach city last weekend, police said.

In the first hit-and-run collision, a bicyclist said a black Toyota sideswiped him around 10:30 p.m Sunday night in Huntington Beach, leaving him with minor injuries, said Jessica Cuchilla, a police spokesperson.

Another cyclist said he was aggressively sideswiped by a black Toyota about 15 minutes later just up the road from the first collision, police said. And 15 minutes after that, a black Toyota sedan struck 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, who was alive when paramedics showed up but died at the scene.

On Tuesday, officers discovered the suspect’s vehicle in Huntington Beach, leading them to identify the teen as a suspect, Cuchilla said. The teen, who was not identified, was arrested around 9 p.m. His age was not given.

Investigators believe the crashes were all intentional, but police did not disclose a possible motive.

The boy remained in custody Wednesday at Orange County Juvenile Hall, the Orange County Register reported.

