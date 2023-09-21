On Air: Federal News Network
U.S. News

Teen rescued after stunt mishap leaves him dangling from California’s tallest bridge

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 7:33 pm
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old was rescued after a stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from California’s tallest bridge, authorities said.

Deputies responding Monday evening to the Foresthill Bridge northeast of Sacramento determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been shooting video of him swinging from the steel span, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The 19 year-old became stuck, hanging approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk when his equipment failed. His friend called 911 after they determined he was stuck and needed assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Rising 730 feet (223 meters) above the North Fork American River in Sierra Nevada foothills, it’s the tallest bridge in the state and third tallest in the United States.

Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team assisted sheriff’s deputies in pulling the teen to safety. He was not injured.

Both teens, who were not identified, were cited for trespassing, officials said.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories