U.S. News

The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

The Associated Press
September 8, 2023 6:14 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remain at 115.

The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.

