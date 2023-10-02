On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

2 off-duty police officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport

The Associated Press
October 13, 2023 12:24 am
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two off-duty officers were shot Thursday night at the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport, it was reported.

CBS News in Philadelphia reported the shootings, citing police, and said the conditions of the hospitalized officers weren’t immediately known.

The suspects fled in a black sport utility vehicle, the station said.

Fox29 reported that a massive police presence that included armored vehicles and SWAT teams gathered at the garage near Terminal D at around 11:30 p.m.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|19 Luke AFB Tech Expo
10|19 Corporate Gray Virtual...
10|19 Indiana Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories