A man suspected of fatally shooting 3 people is shot and killed by police officers in Philadelphia

The Associated Press
October 2, 2023 11:32 am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police officers on Monday shot and killed a man suspected in a quadruple shooting hours earlier that left three people dead, authorities said.

The quadruple shooting took place shortly before 5 a.m. in the Lawncrest section of northeast Philadelphia. The police department’s interim commissioner, John Stanford, said police responding to a home found three people dead and one person wounded who was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Three hours later, in the East Mount Airy section of northwest Philadelphia, officers tried to pull over a vehicle reported fleeing the shooting location, Stanford said. The man in the vehicle, believed to be responsible for the shooting, fired at least one round at police, and officers returned fire, hitting him, Stanford said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later. One officer had minor injuries to a hand from broken glass.

The names of the suspect and the shooting victims, who Stanford said were related, were not immediately released.

Top Stories