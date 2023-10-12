On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

A UN-backed expert will continue scrutinizing human rights in Russia for another year

The Associated Press
October 12, 2023 11:58 am
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body agreed Thursday to renew the work of an independent expert who has reported on deteriorating human rights conditions in Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine last year.

The Human Rights Council voted 18 to 7, with 22 abstentions, to extend for a year the mandate of the independent U.N. special rapporteur on the rights situation in Russia.

The vote, marked by a high number of abstentions, comes after the U.N. General Assembly rejected Russia’s bid to rejoin the council on Tuesday. Russia’s membership was suspended last year after the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, the rapporteur, Mariana Katzarova, issued her first report, warning the rights situation in Russia has “significantly deteriorated” since Putin launched his war against Ukraine in February last year.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

A separate probe by U.N.-backed investigators looking into rights abuses in connection with the war in Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
10|18 The Fundamentals of Application...
10|18 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories