Arrest made in airport parking garage shooting that killed Philadelphia officer and injured another

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and injured another last week, authorities said. Police have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to release further details.

Authorities said the two officers had just arrived at work at about 11 p.m. Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw some people breaking into a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Fifty-year-old Officer Richard Mendez, who had been on the force for more than two decades, was shot four times and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officer Raul Ortiz, a 20-year veteran of the force, shot once in his arm, was released from the hospital Saturday.

