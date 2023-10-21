On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Cows that survived Connecticut truck crash are doing fine, get vet’s OK to head on to Ohio

The Associated Press
October 21, 2023 11:38 am
< a min read
      

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thirty cows that survived a truck rollover that killed 14 others on a Connecticut highway have gotten a veterinary exam and are cleared to complete their journey, the state Agriculture Department said.

The surviving animals are doing well, and their owner is arranging to truck them to their original destination in Ohio, department spokesperson Rebecca Eddy told the Hartford Courant Friday.

The cattle were en route from Maine in a tractor-trailer that crashed on a highway exit ramp in Newtown early Thursday. Eight died immediately, and six others had to be euthanized because of their injuries, state police and agriculture officials said.

The driver was not seriously injured, firefighters said.

        Join us for Federal News Network's 2024 Open Season Exchange where OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and additional OPM, DoD and industry benefits experts will share details about what to consider when making Federal Employees Health Benefits selections during the 2024 Open Season. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Cloud...
10|27 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Threat...
10|27 Join us at the Fourth Annual Columbus...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories