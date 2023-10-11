On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Entrance to Baltimore Washington International Airport closed due to law enforcement investigation

The Associated Press
October 11, 2023 3:53 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Law enforcement has blocked traffic from entering the Baltimore Washington International Airport terminal, citing an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

People already inside the terminal should remain in place for the time being, airport officials said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a little after 3 p.m.

“The terminal roadway is temporarily shut down,” the post said. “Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held.”

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said Interstate 195 is closed at the Airport Boulevard exit.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

In replies to the post from airport officials, people said police were blocking foot traffic as well. They posted photos of gridlocked cars approaching the airport entrance.

No additional information about the investigation was immediately available.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|17 Innovation Day at Fort Huachuca
10|17 The Global Intellectual Property (IP)...
10|17 West Virginia Digital Government Summit...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories