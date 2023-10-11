Entrance to Baltimore Washington International Airport closed due to law enforcement investigation

BALTIMORE (AP) — Law enforcement has blocked traffic from entering the Baltimore Washington International Airport terminal, citing an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

People already inside the terminal should remain in place for the time being, airport officials said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a little after 3 p.m.

“The terminal roadway is temporarily shut down,” the post said. “Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held.”

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said Interstate 195 is closed at the Airport Boulevard exit.

In replies to the post from airport officials, people said police were blocking foot traffic as well. They posted photos of gridlocked cars approaching the airport entrance.

No additional information about the investigation was immediately available.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.