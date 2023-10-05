On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

FedEx plane without landing gear skids off runway, but lands safely at Tennessee airport

The Associated Press
October 5, 2023 11:19 am
1 min read
      

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A FedEx plane skidded off the runway during a crash landing at a Tennessee airport when its landing gear did not descend, but no one was injured, officials said.

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday after reports that the FedEx Boeing 757 had experienced a landing gear failure shortly after takeoff, the Chattanooga Fire Department said in a tweet. The aircraft, which had three crew members aboard, circled and then made its final descent and came to rest beyond the runway in a safety area, fire officials said.

Video posted by Hamilton County EMS shows sparks flying when the plane touches down, but officials said there was no fire, only smoke from the engines.

“Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts,” the fire department tweeted.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

A FedEx spokesperson told news outlets that the flight from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue right after taking off.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the “gear up landing” at the airport.

The Chattanooga Airport closed its primary runway due to the crash landing and said some flight times could be affected, news outlets reported.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|11 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
10|11 2nd Annual Cyber Awareness & IT...
10|11 Security & Third-Party Risk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories