On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Male nanny convicted in California of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography, prosecutors said.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was arrested in May 2019 after a couple told Laguna Beach police he touched their son inappropriately. More alleged victims were identified, and Zakrzewski was ultimately charged with 34 felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Zakrzewski’s victims ranged from 2 to 12 years old, investigators said. A jury convicted the 34-year-old on all counts, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a babysitter,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

Zakrzewski, of Costa Mesa, had billed himself on his website as a “manny,” who not only watched over children but provided a fun “buddy” experience.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Atlanta
10|10 Emerging Technologies Update: New and...
10|10 October 2023 Procurement Division...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories