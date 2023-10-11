On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man, 19, pleads guilty to third-degree murder in death of teen shot in Pittsburgh school van

The Associated Press
October 11, 2023 4:27 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old student shot last year in a school van outside a Pittsburgh school while waiting to go home.

Eugene Watson also pleaded guilty in Allegheny County Court to criminal conspiracy and two firearms charges in the January 2022 shooting death of Marquis Campbell.

Watson, who was 17 at the time of the. shooting, was charged as an adult. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25.

His attorney declined to comment on the pleas outside the courtroom. Prosecutors withdrew charges against another teenager who they said was adjudicated delinquent in juvenile court on one conspiracy count.

Authorities said classes had just been dismissed at Oliver Citywide Academy, a special education center on the city’s North Side for students in grades three through 12, when two people approached the school van and fired into it. Campbell was hit and afterward was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Ramaley told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Campbell had been in several arguments with the other youths in the months before the shooting.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

