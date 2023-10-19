On Air: Federal News Network
U.S. News

Marine killed in homicide at Camp Lejeune; second Marine held for suspected involvement

The Associated Press
October 19, 2023 1:04 am
< a min read
      

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday night and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved, the base said.

Base authorities took the Marine into custody at about 10:15 p.m. after an incident that occurred in a barracks room on the North Carolina base earlier in the evening, a statement from the base said.

The statement called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect but didn’t provide any other details, including how the Marine died.

