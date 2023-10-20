On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Maryland police investigating fatal shooting of a circuit court judge

Associated Press
October 20, 2023 12:18 am
< a min read
      

Authorities in Maryland were investigating the fatal shooting of a circuit court judge on Thursday night, a news report said.

Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson confirmed the investigation into the attack against a Washington County Circuit Court judge, the Herald-Mail reported.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carly Hose said they are investigating a shooting.

A Maryland State Police corporal told The Herald-Mail that state police were assisting the sheriff’s office in the area of Olde Waterford Road north of Hagerstown.

        Join us for Federal News Network's 2024 Open Season Exchange where OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and additional OPM, DoD and industry benefits experts will share details about what to consider when making Federal Employees Health Benefits selections during the 2024 Open Season. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|26 Principles of ESM Analysis
10|26 Arizona CIO/CTO Forum 2023
10|26 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Industrial...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories