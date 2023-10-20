On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99

The Associated Press
October 20, 2023 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The death toll for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has increased by one, to 99, after Maui County police found additional remains.

The remains were recovered on Oct. 12 in Lahaina, police spokesperson Alana Pico said in an email Friday. An autopsy and forensic examination verified that they were not from a previously recovered individual.

So far police have identified the remains of 97 people from the Aug. 8 fire that wiped out much of Lahaina, a historic town on Maui’s west coast. The remains of two people have yet to be identified. Seven people are still missing.

The wildfire started in a grassy area in Lahaina’s hills. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing to Hawaii’s south carried embers from house to house and hampered firefighting efforts. More than 2,000 buildings were destroyed, and some 8,000 people were forced to move to hotels and other temporary shelter.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 26 with Tom Temin, agency leaders, leaders from Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies who will discuss strategies for breaking down data silos, integrating multiple data sources and assuring the availability of relevant data. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Cloud...
10|27 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Threat...
10|27 Join us at the Fourth Annual Columbus...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories