No one injured in shooting near Mississippi home of US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

October 23, 2023 12:57 pm
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Federal and state law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting near the Mississippi home of U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, state investigators announced Monday.

No one was injured in the shooting Sunday afternoon near Hyde-Smith’s Lincoln County home in south Mississippi, investigators said in a news release. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the shooting.

Investigators did not reveal whether the home was struck by bullets, what type of firearm was used, or whether they have identified a suspect, citing the ongoing investigation.

Hyde-Smith has represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate since 2018.

“The Senator and her family were not harmed,” Hyde-Smith’s office said in a statement Monday. “Senator Hyde-Smith is grateful for the concern shown by many and the good work of federal, state, and local law enforcement.”

