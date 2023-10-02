On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Northern California seashore searched for missing swimmer after unconfirmed report of a shark attack

The Associated Press
October 2, 2023 5:54 pm
< a min read
      

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities searched a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend.

The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning.

“We didn’t find the individual so there’s no way for us to confirm whether or not it was a shark attack,” Schnabel said.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

The National Park Service continued a search along the shore of Wildcat Beach and by watercraft, said Christine Beekman, the Point Reyes public information officer.

Beekman said other swimmers reported the disappearance. The missing person’s identity had yet to be positively confirmed, she said.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 NASCIO 2023 Annual Conference
10|8 HLTH 2023
10|8 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories