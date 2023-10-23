Off-duty St. Louis officer accused of shooting at trick-or-treating event no longer employed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An off-duty St. Louis County officer accused of displaying his badge and firing into the air at a trick-or-treating event no longer is employed at the agency, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Matthew McCulloch was no longer working at the department as of Thursday, St. Louis County Police officer Adrian Washington said in an email. He had been on unpaid administrative leave. Washington declined to comment on whether McCulloch was fired or quit, describing it as a personnel matter.

McCulloch is charged with child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and making a terrorist threat during a school-sponsored trunk-or-treating event attended by hundreds of parents and children Oct. 15 in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood.

Police said McCulloch told multiple attendees that “you are all going to die,” according to the probable cause statement.

After a man responded by pushing McCulloch to the ground, police said McCulloch lifted his shirt to show a handgun and his badge. McCulloch then shot into the air at least a dozen times “while shouting that all attendees would die,” police alleged. Trick-or-treaters ran for cover, then police said several people tackled McCulloch and took the gun.

McCulloch’s lawyer did not immediately return an Associated Press voicemail requesting comment Monday.

McCulloch is jailed on a $500,000 bond. A judge will consider his request for a lower bond on Friday.

