SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a Photo Gallery published Sept. 29, 2023, about the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, The Associated Press, citing her office, reported that she died Thursday, Sept. 28. Her office later said that the senator died around 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

