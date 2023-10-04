On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts are investigating after multiple people were reported shot

The Associated Press
October 4, 2023 3:16 pm
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts, police said.

Holyoke Police Detective Beben told WWLP that multiple individuals had been shot and that officers were investigating. The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets.

Police did not immediately say how many people were shot.

