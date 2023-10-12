On Air: Federal News Network
San Francisco man, 31, identified as driver who rammed vehicle into Chinese consulate

The Associated Press
October 12, 2023 1:28 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 31-year-old San Francisco man has been identified as the driver who was shot and killed by police after crashing a car into the Chinese consulate on Monday, drawing condemnation from the White House and Chinese government.

The city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the driver as Zhanyuan Yang on Thursday. The office said in an email it had no additional information to disclose.

Yang rammed a vehicle into the visa office of the consulate. A witness said he was bleeding from the head as he exited the vehicle yelling about the C.C.P., an abbreviation for the Chinese Communist Party.

San Francisco police arrived on the scene and shot the driver, who died later in a hospital.

Police have not disclosed how the shooting unfolded or how many officers fired. There were no reports of any injured people inside the building.

Police said Monday they did not know why the driver smashed into the consulate, which is in a residential neighborhood next to a major street.

