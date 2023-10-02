On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UN Security Council votes to send Kenya-led multinational force to Haiti to fight violent gangs

DÁNICA COTO
October 2, 2023 4:15 pm
Associated Press (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Monday voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.

The resolution drafted by the U.S. was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions.

The resolution authorizes the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months. It would mark the first time a force is deployed to Haiti since a U.N.-approved mission nearly 20 years ago.

A deployment date has not been set, although U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said a security mission to Haiti could deploy “in months.”

