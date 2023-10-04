On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

University of Maryland bus hits light pole, sending 27 to hospitals

The Associated Press
October 4, 2023 12:49 pm
< a min read
      

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — A University of Maryland bus crashed Wednesday morning, injuring 27 people, emergency officials said.

The bus hit a light pole at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS posted on social media. Crews took 27 people to hospitals with minor injuries. Details on the injuries weren’t released.

A white commuter shuttle-style bus appeared to have crashed head-on into a pole in a grass median, according to video footage shown by news outlets.

Authorities didn’t immediately release further information, including the cause.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Atlanta
10|10 Emerging Technologies Update: New and...
10|10 October 2023 Procurement Division...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories