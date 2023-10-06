Woman arrested after gunshots fired in Connecticut police station. Bulletproof glass stopped them

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A woman is under arrest after she fired several gunshots inside a Connecticut police station, local police said Friday.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a woman entered the lobby of the Bristol Police Department and fired several shots at the front desk window, the department said in a news release.

The front desk was unoccupied and the gunshots did not penetrate the window’s bullet-resistant glass, police said.

Officers responded and tried to negotiate with the woman, but she fired more shots toward them, again stopped by bulletproof glass, the statement said. One officer shot back at her. She put her gun down and officers used a stun gun to subdue her. She was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Connecticut State Police and the Inspector General’s Office are investigating the incident, Bristol police said. The woman’s name was not immediately released, and no charges were announced.

Bristol police asked anyone without essential police business to avoid the area around the department’s headquarters Friday.

The shooting happened almost one year after two Bristol police officers were killed in the line of duty and a third was injured.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, fired a single shot that killed Brutcher.

