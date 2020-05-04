Keeping the skies humming during a pandemic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last week we aired an interview with the executive vice president of the union representing air traffic controllers. Controllers support the entire aviation system of the United States. There’s another group, perhaps less well-known, that keeps the air traffic controllers going. They’re the technical operations people who maintain the immensely complex electronic infrastructure. They’re also members of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, whose president Mike Perrone joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.