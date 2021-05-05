After some agencies restore federal unions’ official time, new House bill would eliminate it

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies have restored to federal employee unions so-called official time, or the right to do union business during regular working hours. Official time was sharply curtailed during the Trump administration. Now a Republican-backed bill in the House would eliminate official time. It’s called the Do Your Job Act of 2021. Good or bad idea? For one view, and the third in our series, Federal Unions: For Better or Worse, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Vice President of the National Right To Work Committee Greg Mourad.