After some agencies restore federal unions’ official time, new House bill would eliminate it

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
May 5, 2021 9:37 am
The Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies have restored to federal employee unions so-called official time, or the right to do union business during regular working hours. Official time was sharply curtailed during the Trump administration. Now a Republican-backed bill in the House would eliminate official time. It’s called the Do Your Job Act of 2021. Good or bad idea? For one view, and the third in our series, Federal Unions: For Better or Worse, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Vice President of the National Right To Work Committee Greg Mourad.

All News Biden administration collective bargaining Congress Federal Drive Greg Mourad National Right To Work Committee official time Tom Temin Trump administration Unions Veterans Affairs Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

