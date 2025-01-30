Unions, lawmakers urge federal employees to be cautious, stay in their jobs

Federal groups also warned of negative impacts on agency services, following the Trump administration’s call for voluntary resignations of federal employees.

Democratic lawmakers, as well as many federal unions and organizations, are urging federal employees to exercise extreme caution in response to the Trump administration’s request for voluntary resignations from the career federal workforce.

Many organizations, including the National Treasury Employees Union, are encouraging federal employees to remain in their jobs and reject the Trump administration’s offer of what it called a “deferred resignation program” to the majority of the roughly 2.2 million career federal employees.

“The so-called ‘deal’ is a hostile effort to disparage federal employees, weaken agencies and disrupt the valuable services that these employees provide to the public daily,” NTEU National President Doreen Greenwald said in a statement Wednesday. “The OPM documents lack clarity about the exact terms of the offer, making it unreliable.”

On Tuesday evening, federal employees governmentwide received a mass email from the Trump administration’s OPM offering many in the career federal workforce the option of resigning from their roles. The email included a written template for employees to use if they plan to leave federal service in response to the administration’s offer.

In a statement Tuesday evening, NTEU described the email as an effort “to entice or scare [employees] into resigning from the federal government.”

“We strongly urge you not to resign in response to this email,” NTEU said. “You are a vital part of the nonpartisan civil service, and you work hard every day to deliver for the American people. We sincerely value you and will always have your backs.”

In its message, OPM outlined key areas of the Trump administration’s plans for overhauling the federal workforce. OPM’s four “pillars” align with many of President Donald Trump’s recent executive actions, including a return-to-office directive, a federal hiring freeze and an effort to remove civil service protections from certain career feds. The message also promised federal employees would retain their pay and benefits, and be exempted from in-person work requirements until their resignation.

But in response, the American Federation of Government Employees warned federal workers not to take the offer of the “deferred resignation program” from the Trump administration’s OPM at face value. The union said the details of the program and eligibility requirements appear “vague,” and that the documents including the mass email, an OPM memo and FAQs on OPM’s website, are “riddled with inconsistencies and uncertainties.”

The federal union said it has been analyzing the administration’s offer and subsequent OPM guidance in accordance with applicable law.

“AFGE is encouraging our members not to make a hasty decision, to get additional detail, consult with their personal advisors, and to fully consider the ramifications of mass resignations on the services they provide to the American people,” the union said.

AFGE detailed additional information for federal employees in a Jan. 29 online flyer. The document seeks to answer various questions for federal employees, while also clarifying that the new OPM program is not a “buyout.” AFGE also warned federal employees that there are “no guarantees” of the administration following through on the program’s promises.

“There’s not yet any evidence the administration can or will uphold its end of the bargain, that Congress will go along with this unilateral massive restructuring or that appropriated funds can be used this way, among other issues that have been raised,” AFGE said.

It’s unclear how many federal employees have so far responded to the Trump administration’s request, but initial numbers may emerge as soon as next week. OPM’s guidance asks agencies to submit a list of all feds who send in their resignations by Feb. 6. The White House said it estimates between 5% and 10% of the federal workforce may opt to resign.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said he’s working closely with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on the issue, and particularly looking into the legality of the Trump administration’s actions.

“There’s the question of where the money is going to come from, while trying to rush people, scare people, intimidate them into making a choice,” Warner told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. “Our federal workforce deserves better, and there are laws in place in terms of severance packages and healthcare benefits. Is all that out the window? Is rule of law really going to be just dispensed with when it comes to our federal workforce?”

The Trump administration’s efforts to encourage federal employees to resign raise questions of legality and national security, according to the Partnership for Public Service. The Partnership also warned of negative impacts on agency services to the public.

“Americans rely on federal workers to fly safely, help veterans and seniors access their benefits, keep our food and water safe, protect public health, respond to natural disasters and maintain the rule of law,” Max Stier, the Partnership’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Stripping away expert talent through such a non-strategic approach puts all of us at risk in a profound way.”

John Hatton, staff vice president of policy and programs at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, questioned the ability of remaining employees who choose not to resign to continue effectively providing federal services.

“What if somebody decides to stay, but there’s no one else in their department? Are they forced to do five people’s work? What jobs aren’t going to get done on behalf of the American people?” Hatton said in an interview. “Our Social Security benefits are going to be delayed, our payments for Medicare or Medicaid going to be delayed. If too many people accept this offer, the basic operations of government are going to be under serious threat.”

“Since this action does not seem to be targeted, mass resignations from key government agencies could cause widespread chaos for Americans who depend on essential government services our members provide,” AFGE added.

The Alden Law Group is also advising federal employees who received the email to exercise extreme caution before responding to the message from OPM. The law firm, which specializes in federal employment law, said there is no guarantee that employees who choose to resign will be placed on paid administrative leave. In a blog post Wednesday, the law firm also pointed out that OPM’s mass email does not guarantee exemptions from reductions in force (RIFs), layoffs or furloughs.

