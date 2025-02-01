USPS letter carrier union members reject tentative contract deal

Letter carriers, in hundreds of social media posts, have voiced their frustrations about the deal, and organized coworkers to vote against it.

Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers are rejecting a tentative labor contract its leadership struck with the Postal Service.

In total, 63,680 NALC members voted against the tentative agreement for the 2023-2026 contract, and 26,304 voted in favor.

NALC President Brian Renfroe said in a statement Friday that NALC has notified the Postal Service management about the vote’s outcome.

“In a democratic vote, the will of NALC’s membership has been made clear — the tentative agreement that represented the best offer the Postal Service put on the table is not good enough for America’s city letter carriers. We have earned more and we deserve more,” Renfroe said.

NALC and USPS will soon return to the bargaining table to resume negotiations and will have 15 days to reach a new contract agreement.

If the union and agency can’t come to a new agreement, a third-party arbitrator will reach a final compromise between the two parties.

Under the tentative agreement, letter carriers would get retroactive 1.3% pay raises for November 2023 and November 2024, and would receive another 1.3% pay raise in November 2025. Letter carriers would’ve received three of the seven COLAs retroactively, as a lump sum payment, and would receive additional COLAs each March and September for the duration of the contract.

Since NALC provided details of the tentative agreement last October, letter carriers, in hundreds of social media posts, have voiced their frustrations about the deal, and organized coworkers to vote against it.

Several grassroots letter carrier groups said the 1.3% annual pay raises and semiannual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) outlined in the tentative didn’t match up with the hours and demands of an increasingly strenuous job.

Build a Fighting NALC, a coalition of letter carriers advocating for a more inclusive collective bargaining process for rank-and-file employees, is calling for $30-an-hour starting pay, an end to mandatory overtime and full COLAs for all bargaining unit members.

Mike Caref, NALC’s national business agent representing letter carriers in Illinois, urged members to vote no on the tentative deal, and instead push for a better deal through arbitration. In addition to serving on NALC’s executive council, Caref is running to replace Renfroe as union president.

”The substandard tentative agreement was widely rejected by the rank and file, providing that America’s letter carriers have had enough and we’re solidly in the fight,” Caref said in a statement Friday.

Under the union’s tentative agreement, career carriers would make about $25 to $40 an hour, depending on their level of seniority. Noncareer city carrier assistants would receive starting pay closer to $20 an hour.

The 1970 Postal Reorganization Act requires USPS to set employee compensation and benefits on par with “comparable levels of work in the private sector of the economy.”

Renfroe told members in a recent Zoom call last fall that UPS is an “obvious” private-sector comparison for wages and benefits.

USPS, he added, offers a more competitive benefits package. But in terms of wages, letter carriers on the low end of the pay scale are paid about 80-82% of an equivalent employee’s wages at UPS.

On the other end of the pay scale, more senior letter carriers top out at about 87-88% of an equivalent UPS employee’s wages.

NALC, Renfroe added, generally achieves positive results during arbitration when USPS is in better financial health, but does not see such gains when the agency is in worse financial health. USPS saw a $9.5 billion net loss in fiscal 2024.

