AFGE sees surge in new members as its lawsuits stall Trump’s federal workforce policies

AFGE is adding new members at record rates at time when the Trump administration is looking to downsize the federal workforce.

The American Federation of Government Employees is already the largest federal employee union, but it’s setting new membership records as the Trump administration advances a slew of policies targeting government workers.

AFGE currently stands at 321,000 dues-paying members, its highest level ever, and is on track to reach 325,000 dues-paying members by the end of the week.

Everett Kelly, the union’s national president, told reporters on Monday that AFGE originally planned to reach that membership goal by December 2025.

“It says to me, not only are federal employees paying attention, but it says to me that the entire country is paying attention to what’s going on … and they do not appreciate the attacks on federal workers,” Kelley said during AFGE’s legislative conference.

AFGE represents more than 800,000 federal employees and D.C. government workers.

Before last November’s presidential election, Kelley said AFGE might add 900 or 1,000 new members a month. But so far in 2025, the union is seeing a more than eightfold increase in those numbers.

AFGE saw a net gain of 8,000 members in January, and so far in February, has seen a net gain of more than 8,200 members.

Kelley said 750 new bargaining units across the federal government have reached out and asked AFGE to represent them. Kelley said that, based on initial vetting, at least 150 of those units are “very serious” about joining AFGE. The union currently has about 900 local unions.

Kelley said new members are flocking to AFGE at a time when the Trump administration is looking to downsize the federal workforce and shutter entire agencies.

AFGE is leading several lawsuits pushing back on these policies. An AFGE-backed lawsuit has led to a temporary pause in the Office of Personnel Management’s “deferred resignation” offer to federal employees.

Its other lawsuits put a temporary pause on plans to downsize the USAID put 2,000 of its employees on administrative leave, and reined in the Department of Government Efficiency’s access to Treasury Department data.

Kelley estimated roughly 30% of AFGE members voted for President Donald Trump, but “they did not vote to tear down these various agencies.”

“I’m not saying that there’s not some opportunity for us to talk and think about how to better service the members of our society, because there’s always ways to improve. But a shotgun blast is not the way to do it. And that’s exactly what we’ve seen in these recent days,” Kelley said.

Kelley said AFGE is calling on the Trump administration to “simply follow the law and regulations” when it comes to managing the size of the workforce.

“If this administration wants to say there are too many people working for the federal government, they should follow the directives, they should follow the policies, they should follow the law in getting to a number that they have prescribed. But they also should do that in accordance with their obligation to bargain with unions,” he said.

AFGE Acting Legislative Director Daniel Horowitz said the union doesn’t support the administration’s headcount reduction efforts.

“We don’t support downsizing. Most of our councils need more people — like our VA council. They need tens of thousands of more people. We’re not suggesting people should be voluntarily separated,” Horowitz said.

Multiple agencies have told employees that a nonvoluntary reduction in force (RIF) may be coming, if they don’t see a significant headcount reduction from OPM’s deferred resignation offer.

“The reason they’re doing the RIFs is because they’re doing unlawful impoundments. We don’t want to lose sight of that,” Horowitz said. “They’re closing agencies without any authority from Congress and then seeking to RIF people. There’s still the work to do, so there shouldn’t be any RIFS.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs exempted nearly 140 position descriptions from OPM’s deferred resignation offer in a memo last week. But Mary Jean Burke, the first executive vice president of AFGE’s National Veterans Affairs Council, said the VA’s memo doesn’t exempt VA employees in financial administration that collect revenue on behalf of VA providers.

Burke said employees in these positions bring in about 9% of the VA’s total budget, and that not exempting these positions could exacerbate the VA’s $6.6 billion budget shortfall for this fiscal year.

“That sends a message that we don’t want you to collect, necessarily, revenue,” she said.

In return to office push, Education Dept employees ‘do not know’ if they have space

As the Trump administration calls teleworking federal employees back to the office full-time, AFGE leaders say federal offices won’t be able to accommodate all of them.

“I know in some agencies they physically do not have the space to work. I’ve had members call me and tell me they’re having to work in closets, because they don’t have the space,” Kelley said.

Kelley said AFGE plans to file grievances, unfair practices and lawsuits as needed to require the Trump administration to provide a “safe workplace” for its members.

“In most instances, they have negotiated with the union to have telework, to have remote work, and what they’re actually saying to the agencies is forget about the contract and just bring everybody back, regardless of what the contract says,” Kelley said.

Sharia Smith, president of AFGE Council 252, which represents employees at the Education Department, said the agency set a Feb. 23 deadline for employees to return to an office, “but they do not know where their office is, where the floor is, where the cubicle is.”

“We cannot deliver the services to the American public in this chaotic environment,” Smith said.

Smith said she’s directing members to message their supervisors if they’ve remote workers who never had to report to an office, or the agency has already eliminated their office space — but added supervisors generally “do not know” where to put employees.

Smith said the Education Department no longer has office space in New York City, saving about $12 million a year.

“The reason why we’re even able to work remotely or to telework is because that was a cost savings for the agency,” Smith said. “They have decided now that they no longer care about cost savings, they no longer care about productivity. They longer care about efficiency.”

