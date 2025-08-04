Appeals court allows agencies to proceed with canceling collective bargaining

An appeals court lifted a preliminary injunction that had been preventing 21 agencies from implementing Trump’s order to eliminate collective bargaining.

More agencies can move forward with canceling collective bargaining agreements that cover broad swaths of the federal workforce, after an appeals court issued a stay on a judge’s order that had been blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order from proceeding.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday lifted a preliminary injunction that had been temporarily preventing 21 agencies from implementing Trump’s order to broadly eliminate collective bargaining due to “national security” concerns. The ruling comes after an appeals court in May similarly ruled in a separate lawsuit that some agencies can move forward with Trump’s executive order.

After Trump first issued the executive order on March 27, it was quickly tied up in multiple legal battles with the American Federation of Government Employees and several other unions.

AFGE, the lead plaintiff in the case, argued that the Trump administration’s selective enforcement of the executive order — allowing agencies to recognize some unions while barring others — amounted to unconstitutional retaliation, targeting unions that speak out against the administration’s federal workforce polices and challenge them in court.

A White House fact sheet on the executive order called out “hostile federal unions” and “certain federal unions” who “have declared war on President Trump’s agenda” and who are “fighting back” against Trump.

James Donato, the federal judge in San Francisco who issued the preliminary injunction in June, said at the time that federal unions raised legitimate concerns that the administration’s enforcement of the executive order targets specific unions in “retaliation for protected speech,” including challenging the administration’s federal workforce policies in court.

But in its stay decision on Friday, the three-member appeals court panel said both Trump’s order and the supplemental White House fact sheet indicated that the President would have still issued the order, even without any targeting of specific unions or agencies, “based on the perceived impact of union activities and collective bargaining on the sound operation of agencies and sub-divisions with national security-related missions.”

The appeals court also said it believed the government had “established a likelihood that it will suffer irreparable harm absent a stay” on the preliminary injunction.

AFGE has maintained, however, that Trump’s order on collective bargaining is both “over-inclusive” and “under-inclusive,” as it covers agencies with no connection to national security, while also exempting some law enforcement employees.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley described the appeals court decision on Friday as “a setback for First Amendment rights in America.”

“While we assess this order’s impact and our next steps in these preliminary injunction proceedings, we remain fully committed to fighting this case on the merits and are confident in our ability to ultimately prevail,” Kelley said in a statement Friday.

