2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

On this day in 2009, W. Mark Felt’s family confirmed publicly that he was in fact the secret source known as Deep Throat who leaked details of the Watergate investigation to The Washington Post. He did not release new information to reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, but only confirmed information already obtained. Tapes show that President Richard Nixon himself had speculated that Felt, then FBI assistant director, was the secret informant as early as 1973, but Felt even denied it in his 1979 memoir. After the death of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, Felt wanted the job and was angry over Nixon’s failure to appoint him. He was also upset over Nixon’s attempts to stall the bureau’s investigation into the Watergate break-ins. So, when Woodward called Felt to for information about the bureau’s investigation, Felt agreed to talk.

(History.com)