1776: Lee Resolution for independence presented to Continental Congress

On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia introduced a resolution for independence to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, a motion seconded by John Adams. Lee’s resolution declared, “That these United Colonies are, and of right out to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved; that measures should be immediately taken for procuring the assistance of foreign powers, and a Confederation be formed to bind the colonies more closely together.” Six colonies were as yet unwilling to declare independence, so Congress agreed to delay the vote until July 1. In the meantime, a committee drafted a formal declaration of independence. Thomas Jefferson was its primary author and the document was presented to Congress for review on June 28, 1776. Debate resumed on July 1 and the vote took place the next day. But Jefferson’s edited Declaration of Independence was adopted July 4, the date most remembered.

(History.com)