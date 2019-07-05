1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Originally formed to combat counterfeiting, the U.S. Secret Service was created as a division of the Treasury Department on July 5, 1865, and its first chief was William Wood. However, it was dependent upon annual appropriations until 1951. Two years after its formation the Service’s responsibilities expanded to include “detecting person perpetuating frauds against the government.” It began part-time informal protection of President Grover Cleveland in 1894 and in 1901, after President William McKinley was assassinated Congress asked the agency to protect future U.S. presidents. Protection for presidents-elect and presidents’ immediate families were added to the agency’s duties in 1908 and 1917, respectively.

(U.S. Secret Service)