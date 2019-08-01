1907: US Army Signal Corps establishes Air Force precursor

On Aug. 1, 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established a small Aeronautical Division to take “charge of all matters pertaining to military ballooning, air machines and all kindred subjects.” The Signal Corps began testing its first airplane at Fort Myer, Virginia, on Aug. 20, 1908. After more testing with an improved Wright Flyer, the Army formally accepted this airplane, identified as “Airplane No. 1,” on Aug. 2, 1909. In early 1913, the Army ordered its aviators who were training in Augusta, Georgia, and Palm Beach, Florida, to Texas to take part in 2d Division maneuvers. In Galveston on March 3, the Chief Signal Officer designated the assembled men and equipment the “1st Provisional Aero Squadron,” with Capt Charles DeF. Chandler as squadron commander. The 1st Provisional Aero Squadron began flying activities a few days later. On Dec. 4, general orders redesignated the unit as the 1st Aero Squadron, effective Dec. 8, 1913. This first military unit of the U.S. Army devoted exclusively to aviation, today designated the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, has remained continuously active since its creation.

(Military.com)