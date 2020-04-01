1970: President Nixon signs law requiring surgeon general warnings on cigarettes

The Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act, signed by President Richard Nixon on April 1, 1970, is designed to limit the practice of smoking. It required a stronger health warning on cigarette packages, saying “Warning: The Surgeon General Has Determined that Cigarette Smoking Is Dangerous to Your Health.” It also banned cigarette advertisements on American radio and television. The Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act was one of the major bills resulting from the 1964 report by the Surgeon General, Luther Terry that found that lung cancer and chronic bronchitis are causally related to cigarette smoking. One of the major advocates of the cigarette advertising ban was the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC argued that since the topic of smoking is controversial, numerous TV and radio stations continued to break the Fairness Doctrine when airing these commercials because they did not give equal time to the opposing viewpoint that smoking is dangerous.

(Wikipedia)