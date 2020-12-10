A year in, VA’s Solid Start program is well, off to a solid start

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Veterans Benefits Administration celebrated a year of its Solid Start program. A White House executive order from 2018, aimed at suicide prevention, requires VA to check in with new veterans personally by telephone. To see if they’re okay and to make sure they’re aware of VA benefits. With more on the program, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with VA’s principal deputy undersecretary for benefits, Margarita Devlin.