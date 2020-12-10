On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
A year in, VA’s Solid Start program is well, off to a solid start

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
December 10, 2020 12:55 pm
The Veterans Benefits Administration celebrated a year of its Solid Start program. A White House executive order from 2018, aimed at suicide prevention, requires VA to check in with new veterans personally by telephone. To see if they’re okay and to make sure they’re aware of VA benefits. With more on the program, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with VA’s principal deputy undersecretary for benefits, Margarita Devlin.

