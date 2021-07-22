On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
VHA still needs more accurate reporting of staffing numbers

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 22, 2021 8:40 am
Department of Veterans Affairs reform legislation back in 2018 required the Veterans Health Administration to report regularly on its staffing and vacancy levels. VHA officials generally meet the requirement. Now the Office of Inspector General has found that VHA has made a lot of progress in the accuracy of its reporting but still has a ways to go. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more now from Deputy Assistant Inspector General Leigh Ann Searight.

